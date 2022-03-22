I-39 South Closes Two Lanes Due to Fire

by Devin Rogan

BELOIT, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says two southbound lanes on I-39 are closed Tuesday Morning.



Crews responded after a fire was reported at 3:45 AM near Hart Rd.

The two right lanes heading south on 1-39 will be closed as crews continue to put out the fire.

Officials could not provide information on cars involved or potential injuries.

This is a developing story and we will update as we know more.

