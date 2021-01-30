⚠️Latest update on weekend winter storm

A Winter Storm will impact southern Wisconsin Saturday night through Sunday morning. Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storms Warnings are in effect for all of our area.

— Dana Fulton (@DanaFultonWX) January 30, 2021

Steady snowfall will cover southern Wisconsin by this evening (7-9 p.m.).

Snow will remain steady overnight, making for slick road conditions and low visibilities. Any 3rd shift workers should exercise caution during their drive and should plan on plenty of time for their commute.

Overnight totals will range from 3-6″+ with the highest amounts south of Madison. Light snow will continue Sunday morning before tapering to flurries during the day. This will bring an additional 1-2″ of accumulation.

As flurries gradually come to an end in the evening, overall snowfall totals will likely range from 2-5″ north of Madison and 4-7″+ south of Madison. The highest totals are expected to the southeast.

