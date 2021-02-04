The WINTER STORM has arrived. Snow and ice now falling over southern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — The next winter storm is now moving into Wisconsin, with accumulations of snow, freezing rain, and sleet, combined with gusty winds, leading to widespread Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings.

A large push of bitter cold set to follow, and it could be the coldest period since the snap of January 2019, which was influenced by the Polar Vortex. As a result, the News 3 Now First Warn Weather Team has deemed the next 9 days, through next Friday, as ALERT days.

TIMING AND IMPACTS:

This storm is on radar and moving into the area now. Parts of southern Wisconsin have already reported light amounts of freezing rain and snow.

Precipitation will become more widespread later this morning and into this afternoon. The heaviest snow likely falls between 11am and 3pm, and could come down at rates of 1 inch per hour at times. Given that the snow will also be combined with gusty winds upwards of 35 mph, hazardous travel is expected for much on Thursday afternoon.

Total snow accumulation looks to range from around 3-6″ area wide. A light glaze, to 1/10″ of ice accumulation is possible. Given the progressive nature of this system, expect most areas to receive the low end of totals.

Following the storm, some of the coldest air since January of 2019 could arrive in Wisconsin, with prolonged periods of wind chills as cold as 35 degrees below 0, if not colder.

TAKE ACTION:

This storm is now imminent and occurring. Now is a good time to take action on any planned out preparations for snowfall impacts, and for the upcoming cold. Some tips include, but are not limited to:

– Looking for drafty doors or windows, and caulking any gaps

– Check on plumbing, and ensure exterior water spouts are drained with hoses disconnected

– Consider getting an ice rake for the roof in the event of ice jams

– Check your car battery and fuel levels

– Keep in mind that normal rock salt may not work in the frigid cold, and a different ice melt may be needed

– Consider how the cold may impact pets



As well, stay tuned to News 3 Now First Warn Weather online, on air, and on social media for updates as the storm and the cold inch closer. If you’re viewing this on a computer, you can scan the following QR-Code to download the First Warn Weather app!